FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Navigator Holdings Ltd enters into a $220 mln loan facility
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Navigator Holdings Ltd enters into a $220 mln loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Navigator Holdings Ltd

* Navigator Holdings Ltd. enters into a $220 million loan facility

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement consists of a term loan facility, revolving credit facility and newbuilding term loan facility

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement matures in seven years, bears interest at an annual rate of U.S. Libor plus a margin of 2.6%

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement will be secured by ten of company's vessels

* Agreement to give delivery financing of up to maximum 70% of fair market value of co's final newbuilding, Navigator Jorf

* Says facility agreement to refinance two existing loan facilities that are due to mature in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.