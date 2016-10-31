FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford postpones October U.S. sales report due to fire at co's World HQ
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ford postpones October U.S. sales report due to fire at co's World HQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Due to a fire at Ford's world headquarters, the company's U.S. October sales will not be released on Tuesday

* Fire at an electrical substation interrupted power to Ford world headquarters and the adjacent Ford credit office buildings

* Lack of full power resulted in data center being shut down for most of Monday's business day, and dealers were unable to report final-day sales

* Ford expects to announce October U.S. sales results later this week with a news release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

