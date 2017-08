Oct 31 (Reuters) - Unique Fabricating Inc

* Unique Fabricating Inc - On October 28, 2016 co entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated April 29, 2016 - SEC filing

* Unique Fabricating Inc - Amendment contains consent of lenders and agent to sale of company's property in Murfreesboro, Tennessee