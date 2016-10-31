FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy announces Q3 2016 operating and financial results
October 31, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy announces Q3 2016 operating and financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mid-con Energy Partners Lp -

* Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP announces third quarter 2016 operating and financial results and reaffirmation of $140 million borrowing base

* Qtrly production averaged 3,957 boe/d, a decrease of 2.9% sequentially and a decrease of 18.6% year-over-year

* Qtrly total operating revenues decreased 9.2% from previous quarter and decreased 28.7% from Q3 of 2015 on a per boe basis

* Sees FY 2016 net production 3,950-4,150 boe/d

* Sees estimated capital expenditures of $8.0 mmln in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

