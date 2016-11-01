BRIEF-Honda announces $53 mln investment in Central Ohio Facilities
* Honda announces $53 million investment in Central Ohio Facilities to strengthen north american operations
Oct 31 American Airlines Group Inc :
* American Airlines Group Inc - co, American Airlines Inc entered into a first amendment to credit and guaranty agreement - sec filing
* American Airlines Group-under first amendment, co refinanced the existing term loans with proceeds of term loans incurred pursuant to first amendment
* Delek Logistics Partners Lp - second joint venture project, Caddo pipeline, is expected to be completed in Jan 2017
* Oncor Electric Delivery Company - Ceo Bob Shapard will retire upon close of proposed acquisition by Nextera Energy