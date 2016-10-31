FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wynn Resorts says Wynn Macau, Leighton Contractors agree to settle claims
October 31, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wynn Resorts says Wynn Macau, Leighton Contractors agree to settle claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd :

* Wynn Resorts - Wynn Macau Ltd, Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd agreed to settle claims under guaranteed maximum price construction contract - SEC filing

* Wynn Resorts-general contractor agreed to complete all work necessary to achieve final completion - SEC filing

* Wynn Resorts Ltd - parties agreed to an increase of guaranteed maximum price under GMP contract to HK$23.1 billion

* Wynn Resorts Ltd - $300 million increase to GMP pursuant to agreement brings final project budget for Wynn Palace to $4.4 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2fxTpNA) Further company coverage:

