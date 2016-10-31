BRIEF-Terex Q3 adjusted EPS $0.19 from continuing operations excluding items

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Terex Corp :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Terex corp - expect our full year earnings to be $0.70 to $0.80 per share, excluding restructuring and other unusual items

* Terex Corp - "global capital equipment market remains challenging"

* Terex Corp - expect to generate free cash flow of $150 to $200 million for FY

* Qtrly net sales $ 1,056.4 million versus $ 1,255.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $1.06 billion versus $$1.26 billion

* Q3 sales $1.06 billion versus $$1.26 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S