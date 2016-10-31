BRIEF-Dynagas LNG partners LP enters into new charter arrangements with Gazprom

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dynagas LNG Partners LP

* Dynagas LNG Partners LP enters into new charter arrangements with Gazprom

* Charter is expected to commence in July 2018 and will have a firm duration of about 7 years and 9 months

* Gross contracted revenue from contract is expected to be approximately $133 million over contract period

* Dynagas LNG Partners - partnership also agreed with Gazprom Global LNG to reduce charter income on both 2013 built Yenisei River and Lena River