10 months ago
BRIEF-Dynagas LNG partners LP enters into new charter arrangements with Gazprom
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dynagas LNG partners LP enters into new charter arrangements with Gazprom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dynagas LNG Partners LP

* Dynagas LNG Partners LP enters into new charter arrangements with Gazprom

* Charter is expected to commence in July 2018 and will have a firm duration of about 7 years and 9 months

* Gross contracted revenue from contract is expected to be approximately $133 million over contract period

* Dynagas LNG Partners - partnership also agreed with Gazprom Global LNG to reduce charter income on both 2013 built Yenisei River and Lena River Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

