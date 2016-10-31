FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Reynolds American board forms committee to evaluate proposal from British American Tobacco
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Reynolds American board forms committee to evaluate proposal from British American Tobacco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :

* Reynolds American Inc - board forms transaction committee to evaluate proposal from British American Tobacco

* Reynolds American Inc - in light of the evaluation of BAT's proposal, RAI has cancelled its investor day scheduled for Nov. 14, 2016.

* Reynolds American-committee retained Weil, Gotshal & Manges Llp and Moore & Van Allen Pllc as legal counsel, Goldman, Sachs & Co. as financial advisor

* Reynolds American-in addition, RAI has retained Jones Day as legal counsel and J.P. Morgan Securities Llc and Lazard as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.