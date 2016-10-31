FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atmos Energy announces sale of Atmos Energy Marketing
October 31, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Atmos Energy announces sale of Atmos Energy Marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp :

* Atmos Energy announces sale of Atmos Energy Marketing

* Atmos Energy Corp - no impact on earnings per share growth of six to eight percent through fiscal 2020 from deal

* Atmos Energy Corp - Atmos Energy to sell its nonregulated gas marketing business to a subsidiary of Centerpoint Energy

* Atmos Energy Corp - proceeds from transaction will be redeployed to fund infrastructure investment in regulated business

* Atmos Energy Corp - once sale is complete, Atmos Energy will have fully exited nonregulated gas marketing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

