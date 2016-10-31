BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh says Akers will temporarily idle certain operations at facility

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp :

* Åkers National Roll issues warn notice at Avonmore facility

* Ampco-Pittsburgh - Akers National Roll Co intends to temporarily idle certain operations at facility due to "challenging global market conditions"

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Union Electric Steel does not expect actions to cause any interruption in shipments to its customers

* "If market conditions do not improve, idling of affected portions of facility is expected to begin in early January 2017"

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Union Electric Steel is restructuring its global cast roll operations