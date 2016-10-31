FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh says Akers will temporarily idle certain operations at facility
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh says Akers will temporarily idle certain operations at facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp :

* Åkers National Roll issues warn notice at Avonmore facility

* Ampco-Pittsburgh - Akers National Roll Co intends to temporarily idle certain operations at facility due to "challenging global market conditions"

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Union Electric Steel does not expect actions to cause any interruption in shipments to its customers

* "If market conditions do not improve, idling of affected portions of facility is expected to begin in early January 2017"

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Union Electric Steel is restructuring its global cast roll operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.