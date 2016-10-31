FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Solarcity Corp dismissal of derivative litigation regarding non-employee director compensation
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Solarcity Corp dismissal of derivative litigation regarding non-employee director compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Solarcity Corp

* Solarcity Corp - Dismissal of derivative litigation regarding non-employee director compensation - SEC filing

* Solarcity-Plaintiff informed co he would seek award of fees,expenses for his counsel relating to benefits "purportedly conferred" on co due to action

* Solarcity-Co, plaintiff subsequently engaged in arms-length negotiations concerning merits and risks of application for award of attorneys' fees, expenses

* Solarcity-Agreed to resolve the dispute over an award of fees and expenses by paying $150,000 to the plaintiff's counsel Source text: [bit.ly/2e6BJna] Further company coverage:

