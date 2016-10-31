FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huishang Bank says CSRC approved issuance of offshore preference shares
#Financials
October 31, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Huishang Bank says CSRC approved issuance of offshore preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Huishang Bank Corporation Limited:

* Huishang Bank-announcement In Relation To The Approval From Cbrc Anhui Bureau Concerning The Issuance Of Offshore Preference Shares And Amendments To The Articles And The Approval From Csrc Concerning The Issuance Of Offshore Preference Shares

* On 21 october 2016, bank received "approval concerning issuance of offshore preference shares by huishang bank corporation limited"

* Offshore preference shares may be listed on stock exchange of hong kong limited after issuance

* on 21 Oct, CSRC approved issuance of up to 60 million offshore preference shares, with each preference share having a par value of RMB100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

