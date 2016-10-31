FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperium Crown entered into two separate conditional share purchase agreements
October 31, 2016 / 11:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Imperium Crown entered into two separate conditional share purchase agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Imperium Crown Limited

* Co on 27 october entered into two separate conditional share purchase agreements with shandong yinguang wen chuang yuan co., ltd

* Aggregate purchase consideration for proposed acquisition is s$5 million

* Agreement to acquire 30% stake in each of linyi yinguang cineplex management and zaozhuang yinguang cineplex co., ltd from vendor

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated eps of group for financial year ending 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

