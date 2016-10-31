BRIEF-Imperium Crown entered into two separate conditional share purchase agreements

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Imperium Crown Limited

* Co on 27 october entered into two separate conditional share purchase agreements with shandong yinguang wen chuang yuan co., ltd

* Aggregate purchase consideration for proposed acquisition is s$5 million

* Agreement to acquire 30% stake in each of linyi yinguang cineplex management and zaozhuang yinguang cineplex co., ltd from vendor

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated eps of group for financial year ending 30 june 2017