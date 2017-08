Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's Ashok Leyland Ltd

* Says October total sales of 12533 vehicles versus 9,803 vehicles last year

* Says October M&HCV sales of 9574 vehicles versus 7,176 vehicles last year

* Says October LCV sales of 2959 vehicles versus 2,627 vehicles last year Source text : bit.ly/2f7xfyL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)