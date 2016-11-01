BRIEF-Digi.Com says unit accepts offer on spectrum assignments

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Digi.Com Bhd :

* Acceptance of offer on spectrum assignments for 900mhz and 1800mhz issued by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to co's unit

* Payment for one-time fee component RM598.5 million was made; decided to fund the one-time fee component through existing borrowing facilities

* Borrowings "not expected" to have material impact on Digi'S consolidated earnings, earnings per share and net assets