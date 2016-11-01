BRIEF-Hastings says nine-month gross written premiums rise

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc :

* Q3 trading update

* Live customer policies increased to 2.29 mln as at Sept. 30 2016, a 16 pct year on year increase

* Gross written premiums up 26 pct to 572.8 mln stg for 9 months ended Sept. 30 2016

* Market share of UK private car insurance policies up to 6.4 pct as at Sept. 30 2016 (5.6 pct as at Sept. 30 2015

* Net revenue up 26 pct to 440.3 mln stg for 9 months ended Sept. 30 2016 (9 months ended Sept. 30 2015: 350.2 mln stg

* Loss ratio remains below target range set at IPO of between 75 pct and 79 pct

* Loss ratio remains below target range set at IPO of between 75 pct and 79 pct

* On track to meet or beat targets set out at IPO, intends to provide updated targets at time of 2016 full year results presentation