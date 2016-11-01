FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hastings says nine-month gross written premiums rise
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hastings says nine-month gross written premiums rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc :

* Q3 trading update

* Live customer policies increased to 2.29 mln as at Sept. 30 2016, a 16 pct year on year increase

* Gross written premiums up 26 pct to 572.8 mln stg for 9 months ended Sept. 30 2016

* Market share of UK private car insurance policies up to 6.4 pct as at Sept. 30 2016 (5.6 pct as at Sept. 30 2015

* Net revenue up 26 pct to 440.3 mln stg for 9 months ended Sept. 30 2016 (9 months ended Sept. 30 2015: 350.2 mln stg

* Loss ratio remains below target range set at IPO of between 75 pct and 79 pct

* On track to meet or beat targets set out at IPO, intends to provide updated targets at time of 2016 full year results presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

