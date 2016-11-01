FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Virgin Money reaffirms existing guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money reaffirms existing guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc

* Gross mortgage lending up 19 per cent on first nine months of 2015 to £6.5 billion

* Net mortgage lending up 33 per cent on first nine months of 2015 to £3.5 billion

* Credit card balances increased to £2.2 billion at end of September 2016, 41 per cent higher than FY 2015

* Virgin Money Lounges welcomed over 50,000 customers per month in Q3

* New additional tier 1 capital issuance announced, subject to market conditions

* Existing guidance reaffirmed, including solid double digit return on tangible equity for 2017

* Board continues to monitor the impact of the referendum and does not believe there will be a material adverse impact on the Group's results or financial position in the current financial year

* Remains confident of achieving a solid double-digit rote for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.