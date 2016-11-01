FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Xbrane signs term-sheet for distribution of Spherotide in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Xbrane Biopharma AB :

* Signed a non-binding term sheet with a Chinese pharmaceutical company on distribution of spherotide in chinese market

* Says deal will generate about 70 million Swedish crowns ($7.75 million)in revenue until market approval and expected sales of 350 million crowns annually for Xbrane and the Chinese partner

* Chinese partner will be responsible for and finance clinical trials required to obtain market authorization in China. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0341 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

