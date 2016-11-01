FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Royal Dutch Shell 2017 capital investment expected to be about $25 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Royal Dutch Shell 2017 capital investment expected to be about $25 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shell

* Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge across business, and outlook remains uncertain - ceo

* Integration of Shell and BG is now essentially done and has been completed well ahead of plan

* Underlying operational costs in 2016 are already at an annualised run rate of $40 billion, $9 billion lower than shell and bg costs in 2014 - ceo

* Capital investment for 2017 is expected to be around $25 billion which is at low end of our $25-$30 billion range-ceo

* Shell - 2016 organic capital investment - which includes $3 billion in non-cash items - will be around $29 billion, some $18 billion below 2014 shell and bg levels - ceo

* When fully ramped up, projects started up in 2016 are expected to add more than 250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) - CEO

* Cash flow from new projects started up between 2014 and 2018 is expected to total $10 billion in 2018, at an average $60 oil price-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.