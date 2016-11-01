Nov 1 Shell

* Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge across business, and outlook remains uncertain - ceo

* Integration of Shell and BG is now essentially done and has been completed well ahead of plan

* Underlying operational costs in 2016 are already at an annualised run rate of $40 billion, $9 billion lower than shell and bg costs in 2014 - ceo

* Capital investment for 2017 is expected to be around $25 billion which is at low end of our $25-$30 billion range-ceo

* Shell - 2016 organic capital investment - which includes $3 billion in non-cash items - will be around $29 billion, some $18 billion below 2014 shell and bg levels - ceo

* When fully ramped up, projects started up in 2016 are expected to add more than 250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) - CEO

* Cash flow from new projects started up between 2014 and 2018 is expected to total $10 billion in 2018, at an average $60 oil price-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: