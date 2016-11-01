BRIEF-Archrock Partners announces Q3 cash distribution and financial results
* For Q3 of 2016, net loss was $0.6 million, compared to net income of $3.3 million for Q2 of 2016
Nov 1 BP Plc :
* Nils Smedegaard Andersen as a non-executive director with immediate effect; as well as serving on board, he will join audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Archrock - Declared dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. Dividend to be paid in November 2016 is about 25% higher than second-quarter 2016
LONDON, Nov 1 European shares rose on Tuesday and were on track to snap a six- session losing streak with Shell providing the biggest boost to the index following forecast-beating results.