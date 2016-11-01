UPDATE 1-Norway's Orkla launches China sales via Alibaba's Tmall
** Norwegian branded consumer goods maker Orkla says it will start sales of products online in China
Nov 1 Kkr & Co
* Announced appointment of Timothy R. Franks as a member in its London office as of 1 February 2017
* Franks will lead coverage of consumer & retail industries in Europe, Africa and Middle East as a member of private equity team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
** Norwegian branded consumer goods maker Orkla says it will start sales of products online in China
KINSHASA, Nov 1 The prime minister of Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that Freeport McMoRan's sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper project to China Molybdenum should be swiftly concluded despite objections from state miner Gecamines.
* Atricure announces approval for the cryoice(tm) platform in Japan