Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* One of Canada's largest pension investment managers, PSP Investments, commits 500 million euros ($549.05 million) to new European credit platform Albacore

* PSP Investments has deployed 2.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.79 billion) to debt financings globally since November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.9107 euros) ($1 = 1.3392 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)