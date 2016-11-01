BRIEF-Shell reports Q3 CCS earnings excluding items $2.8 bln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shell :

* 3rd quarter 2016 unaudited results

* Q3 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $1.4 billion

* Q3 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $2.8 billion

* Q3 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 8 pct versus Q3 2015

* Shell Q3 CCS earnings excluding items seen at $1.71 billion - company compiled analyst estimates

* Total dividends distributed to shareholders in quarter were $3.8 billion

* Gearing at end of Q3 2016 was 29.2 pct versus 12.7 pct at end of Q3 2015

* Cash flow from operating activities for Q3 2016 was $8.5 billion

* CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items benefited from increased production volumes mainly from BG assets, lower operating expenses more than offsetting increase related to consolidation of BG, and lower well write-offs

* This was partly offset by decline in oil, gas and lng prices, and increased depreciation mainly resulting from bg acquisition, and weaker refining industry conditions

* Q3 2016 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share

* Actively working on 16 material asset sales as part of company's planned $30 billion divestment programme

* Cash flow will be further boosted by new projects

* Cash flow from new projects started up between 2014 and 2018 is expected to total $10 billion in 2018, at an average $60 oil price

* Q3 integrated gas earnings included a net charge of $317 million

* Q3 upstream earnings included a net charge of $389 million

* Oil and gas production for q3 2016 was 3,595 thousand boe/d, an increase of 25% compared with q3 2015

* Q3 downstream earnings included a net charge of $482 million

* LNG sales volumes of 15.23 million tonnes for Q3 2016 were 54 pct higher than for same quarter a year ago

* Q3 corporate results and non-controlling interest included a net charge of $156 million

* Chemicals sales volumes for Q3 2016 increased by 3% compared with same quarter a year ago

* Oil products sales volumes for q3 2016 were 1% higher than for Q3 2015

* Q3 integrated gas earnings included a net charge of $317 million

* Q3 upstream earnings included a net charge of $389 million

* Q3 downstream earnings included a net charge of $482 million

* Compared with Q4 2015, integrated gas earnings expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 34 thousand boe/d

* Integrated gas earnings are expected to be positively impacted by an increase of some 15 thousand boe/d due to lower levels of maintenance

* Compared with Q4 2015, upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 25 thousand boe/d

* Upstream earnings are expected to be positively impacted by some 25 thousand boe/d due to lower levels of maintenance

* Earnings could be further impacted if security conditions in nigeria continue to deteriorate

* Refinery availability is expected to increase in q4 2016

* As a result of divestments in denmark and france, oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 100 thousand barrels per day

* In addition to impact of bg being consolidated within Shell's results, bg purchase price allocation is expected to increase depreciation by up to $0.2 billion after taxation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)