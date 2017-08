Nov 1 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* To look at Co-operative Group Limited's undertakings offer in detail

* Now has until Dec. 30 2016 to decide whether to accept undertakings, with possibility to extend this timeframe to Feb. 27 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)