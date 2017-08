Nov 1 (Reuters) - Loulis Mills SA :

* Acquires 60 percent of GRINCO HOLDINGS LIMITED from its wholly owned unit LAFCO LEADER ASIAN FOOD COMPANY Ltd

* Value of acquisition at 960 euros ($1,054.75)

* Eventually Loulis Mills' stake in GRINCO HOLDINGS LIMITED is 100 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)