10 months ago
BRIEF-Wai Chi Holdings Co expected to record profit for year ended 31 December 2016
November 1, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wai Chi Holdings Co expected to record profit for year ended 31 December 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wai Chi Holdings Co Ltd

* Expected to record a profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 December 2016

* Wai Chi Holdings - expected turn from loss into profit due to absence of impairment loss on trade receivables, inventories and construction in progress Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2euHUT0] Further company coverage:

