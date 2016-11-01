FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Speedcast International says to acquire Harris CapRock
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Speedcast International says to acquire Harris CapRock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Speedcast International Ltd :

* SDA to acquire Harris Caprock and complete equity raising

* Speedcast International Ltd announces Harris CapRock acquisition and equity raising

* Agreement to acquire 100% of Harris CapRock for total upfront consideration of US$425 mln

* Acquisition is expected to be double digit EPS accretive in 2017 before synergies

* Acquisition will be funded via a fully underwritten about A$295 mln accelerated entitlement offer

* Anticipated cost synergies estimated at US$24 mln delivered over 24 month period post acquisition

* Speedcast expects that it will incur one-time costs associated with achieving these synergies of about US$4.3 million

* Has refinanced group's debt facilities through fully underwritten syndicated facilities totaling $385 million

* Offer at A$3.10 per share

* All fy16 key financial metrics expected to grow strongly compared to 2015

* Fy16 ebitda expected at US$40 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

