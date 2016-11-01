BRIEF-Tata Motors October total sales up about 21 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Says October total sales of 52,813 units versus 43,486 last year

* Says October domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles of 46,480 units, up 19 percent

* Says October sales from exports were 6,333 units versus 4,569 units last year

* Says October passenger vehicle sales of 16,311 units versus 12,747 units last year

* Says October commercial vehicle sales of 30,169 units, up 15 percent Source text - (Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in October 2016 were at 52,813 vehicles, a growth of 21%, over 43,486 vehicles sold in October 2015. The company's domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for October 2016 was at 46,480 nos., a growth of 19%, over October 2015. Cumulative sales (including exports) of the company for the fiscal was at 311,629 nos., higher by 9% over 286,048 vehicles, sold last year.) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)