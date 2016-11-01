FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capitaland says Beijing Jiade Xinyuan Commercial Property has increased its registered capital
November 1, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Capitaland says Beijing Jiade Xinyuan Commercial Property has increased its registered capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd

* Beijing Jiade Xinyuan Commercial Property has increased its registered capital from rmb550 million (approximately s$113 million) to rmb1.1 billion

* capital increase is result of cash injection of an aggregate amount of rmb550 million (approximately s$113 million) by bjxcp's sole shareholder

* proceeds of capital increase will be used to fund working capital requirements of BJXCP.

* capital increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for financial year ending 31 dec 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

