WestJet's quarterly profit jumps 14 pct
Nov 1 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as it flew more passengers.
Nov 1 Atricure Inc
* Atricure announces approval for the cryoice(tm) platform in Japan
* Says received approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for its cryoice(tm) platform and cryo2 cryoablation probe
* Product will be immediately available for sale as soon as reimbursement application is completed, which is expected in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tax product Jutting was working on flagged a serious risk (Adds detail from second witness, detail on Jutting)
BRASILIA, Nov 1 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is seeking to stop renting a drillship from engineering conglomerate Grupo Schahin, in a potential blow to Schahin's restructuring plan, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.