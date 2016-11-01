Nov 1 Atricure Inc

* Atricure announces approval for the cryoice(tm) platform in Japan

* Says received approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for its cryoice(tm) platform and cryo2 cryoablation probe

* Product will be immediately available for sale as soon as reimbursement application is completed, which is expected in Q4