10 months ago
BRIEF-Brookdale says enters into agreements with HCP and Blackstone
November 1, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Brookdale says enters into agreements with HCP and Blackstone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc

* Brookdale enters into agreements with HCP and Blackstone

* Says transactions to result in restructurings or lease terminations for 97 hcp-leased communities

* Blackstone has agreed to purchase 64 community portfolio (5,967 units) for $1.125 billion subject to existing leases

* Brookdale senior living- to buy 15% ownership interest in jv that intends to buy a portfolio of 64 communities currently leased to brookdale by hcp

* Brookdale senior living-entered agreement with affiliates of blackstone to buy 15% in jv that intends to buy 64 communities leased to brookdale by hcp

* Brookdale senior living-brookdale, blackstone to form a joint venture into which blackstone will contribute portfolio at closing of purchase from hcp

* Brookdale senior living inc - following closing of transaction, expected in q1 of 2017, brookdale will manage communities on behalf of joint venture

* Brookdale senior living- upon completion of these financing transactions , brookdale expects to receive distributions of more than $200 million from jv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

