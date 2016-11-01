FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Avista Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19
November 1, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Avista Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Avista Corp

* Avista corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* Is confirming its 2016 guidance for consolidated earnings to be in range of $1.96 to $2.16 per diluted share

* Avista corp- expect avista utilities to contribute in range of $1.91 to $2.05 per diluted share for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenues $287.2 million versus $298.1 million

* Q3 revenue view $306.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

