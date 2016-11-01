FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Iron Mountain posts Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.27/share
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Iron Mountain posts Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.27/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc:

* Iron mountain inc - adjusted EPS for Q3 was $0.27 per diluted share

* Q3 FFO per share $0.44

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 13 percent to $0.55per share

* Iron Mountain Inc - total reported revenues for Q3 were $943 million, compared with $747 million in 2015

* Q3 revenue view $933.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iron mountain inc - sees fy2016 FFO per share (normalised) $1.82-$1.90; sees fy2016 adjusted EPS $1.10 - $1.20

* Iron mountain inc - sees fy2017 FFO per share (normalised) $2.10 - $2.35; sees fy2017 adjusted EPS $1.15 - $1.35

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dYefoY) Further company coverage:

