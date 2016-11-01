FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-AEP to raise capital investment in core ops; increases 2016 oper EPS forecast
November 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-AEP to raise capital investment in core ops; increases 2016 oper EPS forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP to fuel growth with increased investment in regulated operations and renewables

* Increasing capital investment in its core operations over next three years

* Capital investment to support a higher operating earnings growth range of 5 to 7 percent from previous 4 to 6 percent

* Increased and narrowed 2016 operating earnings guidance range to $3.75 to $3.85 per share from $3.60 to $3.80 per share

* American electric power -AEP's operating earnings guidance range is forecast at $3.75 to $3.95 per share for 2018 and $4.00 to $4.20 per share for 2019

* Plans to invest about $17.3 billion over period 2017 to 2019 in its core regulated operations and contracted renewables

* American electric power -took a pre-tax impairment charge of $2.3 billion in q3 2016 to write-down AEP's remaining competitive generation assets in ohio

* Plans to invest approximately $9 billion in its transmission business over next three years

* American electric power-AEP transmission holding to be one of co's largest units by 2019, contributing about 90 cents per share to 2019 regulated earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

