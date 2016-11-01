BRIEF-Emerson Electric posts adjusted profit of 96 cents/share

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Q4 earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

* Expect net and underlying sales in automation solutions platform to be down 4 to 7 percent in 2017

* Net sales in Q4 of $5.5 billion were down 6 percent

* Emerson electric co says "fiscal 2017 will remain difficult, particularly for automation businesses"

* Sees FY 2017 reported earnings per share from continuing operations to be $2.35 to $2.50

* Qtrly reported earnings per share decreased 31 percent to $0.68

* Total Emerson net and underlying sales are expected to be down 1 to 3 percent for FY 2017

* Emerson electric - "Expect 2017 to be another challenging year in what has become unprecedentedly long industrial downturn characterized by market volatility"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $5.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

