FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Zebra technologies to restate certain prior period financials
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Zebra technologies to restate certain prior period financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra technologies to restate certain prior period financials; expects completion by nov. 15

* Zebra technologies corp says restatement is expected to be completed by nov. 15, 2016

* Zebra technologies corp says on an after-tax basis, impact of corrections will increase loss for full year ended dec. 31, 2015 by up to $35 million

* Zebra technologies- for 2015, on gaap basis, impact of corrections will be to increase loss for fy ended dec 31,2015 by about $17 million on pre-tax basis

* Zebra technologies -errors primarily relate to accounting for income taxes, underaccrual of certain 2015 estimates

* Zebra technologies corp - expects to achieve a higher-than-expected adjusted ebitda margin and midpoint of its adjusted net sales for q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.