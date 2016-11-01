FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solomon Systech International Entered into product purchase and asset purchase agreement
#Semiconductors
November 1, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Solomon Systech International Entered into product purchase and asset purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Solomon Systech International Ltd :

* Company also entered into product purchase and sale agreement with seller

* Asset purchase agreement at cash consideration of usd17 million

* Solomon systech international ltd- company agreed to purchase, and seller conditionally agreed to sell, product at a cash consideration of usd6 million

* Entered into asset purchase agreement, pursuant to which co agreed to purchase target assets

* Seller is microchip technology incorporated

Source text: (bit.ly/2evhArI)

Further company coverage:

