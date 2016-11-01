FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Odella Leather Holdings issues profit warning
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Odella Leather Holdings issues profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Odella Leather Holdings Ltd :

* Estimated that revenue and gross profit of group for three months ended 30 september 2016 would be decreased

* Revenue and gross profit for three months ended 30 september 2016 is expected to drop by more than 40% and 50%, respectively

* Expected that group would continue to record profit before tax for three months ended 30 september 2016.

* Result due deterioration of business in international brands and delays in placing orders from brands in australia and south africa

Source text: (bit.ly/2fA9AKl)

Further company coverage:

