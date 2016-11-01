BRIEF-Odella Leather Holdings issues profit warning

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Odella Leather Holdings Ltd :
* Estimated that revenue and gross profit of group for three months ended 30 september 2016 would be decreased
* Revenue and gross profit for three months ended 30 september 2016 is expected to drop by more than 40% and 50%, respectively
* Expected that group would continue to record profit before tax for three months ended 30 september 2016.
* Result due deterioration of business in international brands and delays in placing orders from brands in australia and south africa
