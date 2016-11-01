FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Gayatri Sugars says it has been declared as sick industrial co
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 1, 2016

BRIEF-Gayatri Sugars says it has been declared as sick industrial co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gayatri Sugars Ltd

* Says intimation of declaration of sickness by BIFR

* Says expects deferment of payment of installments with interest due and waiver of penal interest with some secured creditors

* Says expects exemption from levy of duties, cess and taxes as applicable to sugar, co-gen and distillery products

* Says expects waiver of interest and penalty on delayed payment of purchase tax

* Says expects grant of finer rate of interest Source text: bit.ly/2ePSVBn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

