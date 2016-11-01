FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q3 adjusted shr $3.21
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q3 adjusted shr $3.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental exchange reports solid third quarter earnings growth

* Q3 gaap shr $2.86

* Q3 adjusted shr $3.21

* Q3 shr view $3.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.1 bln

* Sees 2016 non-gaap data services revenue up 6%-7% on a pro forma basis

* Says q3 trading and clearing segment revenues were $483 mln

* Sees 2016 non-gaap operating expenses $1.94 bln-$1.97 bln

* Q3 rev view $1.08 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

