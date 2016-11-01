BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q3 adjusted shr $3.21

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental exchange reports solid third quarter earnings growth
* Q3 gaap shr $2.86
* Q3 adjusted shr $3.21
* Q3 shr view $3.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.1 bln
* Sees 2016 non-gaap data services revenue up 6%-7% on a pro forma basis
* Says q3 trading and clearing segment revenues were $483 mln
* Sees 2016 non-gaap operating expenses $1.94 bln-$1.97 bln
* Q3 rev view $1.08 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S