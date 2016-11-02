BRIEF-Noble Energy- sees Q4 activity to be higher than first 3 quarters combined - Conf call

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc

* Estimates will have well over $5 billion in liquidity on hand at the end of the year - exec on conf call

* Q4 activity will be higher than first 3 quarters combined - exec on conf call

* Has recently commenced drilling an additional development well at tamara- exec on conf call

* Even with acceleration in activity, will still be well under $1.5 billion in capital this year- exec on conf call

* "starting to see rig prices creep up ever so slightly" - exec on conf call

* Will be free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter - exec on conf call

* Expects to receive some proceeds in q4 from sale of a 3 percent interest in tamar gas field - exec on conf call Further company coverage: