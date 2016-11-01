BRIEF-JD Sports recommends 5:1 share split to improve liquidity

Nov 1 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc :

* Believes co's share price risen to point where appropriate to recommend a sub-division of existing shares into five new shares

* Believes proposed sub-division would reduce share price to a level where smaller sized dealings in shares would be more efficient

* Dividend per share of 1.25 pence will also be sub-divided, each new ordinary share will be entitled to a dividend of 0.25 pence

* Believes that this proposed sub-division may improve liquidity and marketability of company's shares