10 months ago
BRIEF-Swift Transportation makes announcement regarding litigation
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Swift Transportation makes announcement regarding litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Swift Transportation Co

* Swift transportation - received new, unfavorable information regarding certain litigation that was outstanding as of sept30, 2016 related to co's swift refrigerated segment

* Swift transportation - based on new information, co has revised its estimated exposure related to the litigation and increased legal reserves by $22 million

* Swift transportation - increase in legal reserves related to certain litigation negatively impacted q3 diluted eps and adjusted eps by $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

