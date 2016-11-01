FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dabur India says Dabur South Africa signs deals with CTL Group
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 1, 2016

BRIEF-Dabur India says Dabur South Africa signs deals with CTL Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd

* Says Dabur South Africa signed deals with CTL Group of companies

* Deal to buy South African biz of development, manufacturing, packaging,sale of personal care products of Ctl Contracting Proprietary Ltd

* Deal to buy certain equipments of Carbotec Laboratories Proprietary Ltd

* Says 6 million rand payable to CTL Contracting Proprietary

* Deal to buy immovable property from ctl management, personnel services proprietary ltd Source text: here Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

