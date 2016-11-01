BRIEF-Kellogg CFO on conf call- curbing share buybacks in Q4 to fund Parati stake acquisition in Brazil
* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales in n. America and europe to remain flat at constant currency
Nov 1 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc
* 21St Century Oncology misses interest payment, seeks to initiate discussions with stakeholders
* seeking discussions with its stakeholders after failing to make an interest payment today for 11.00% senior notes due 2023. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales in n. America and europe to remain flat at constant currency
TOKYO, Oct 31 Toyota Motor Corp will pilot its new Smart Key Box technology in fleets used by U.S. car-sharing service Getaround next year, stepping up its push to benefit from new mobility services seen by some as a threat to traditional car ownership.
Nov 1 Colonial Pipeline Co's main gasoline line could be shut for at least a week, shippers said on Tuesday, after an explosion and fire in Alabama killed one worker and injured five others.