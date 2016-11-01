BRIEF-First Solar, MCE sign power purchase agreement

Nov 1 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First Solar, MCE sign power purchase agreement

* First Solar - entered into a power purchase agreement for electricity generated from 40MWACOF First Solar's little bear solar project in Fresno County, CA.

* First Solar Inc -Terms of deal were not disclosed.

* First Solar Inc - MCE will initially purchase electricity from Little Bear's 40mwacfirst phase

* First Solar Inc - MCE will have an option to expand up to project's full 160MWACAS their load increases through potential expansion

* First Solar Inc -Project is anticipated to begin construction in 2019, with commissioning expected in 2020