FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-First Solar, MCE sign power purchase agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-First Solar, MCE sign power purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First Solar, MCE sign power purchase agreement

* First Solar - entered into a power purchase agreement for electricity generated from 40MWACOF First Solar's little bear solar project in Fresno County, CA.

* First Solar Inc -Terms of deal were not disclosed.

* First Solar Inc - MCE will initially purchase electricity from Little Bear's 40mwacfirst phase

* First Solar Inc - MCE will have an option to expand up to project's full 160MWACAS their load increases through potential expansion

* First Solar Inc -Project is anticipated to begin construction in 2019, with commissioning expected in 2020 Source text :

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.