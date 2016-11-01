FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Baoxin Auto Group says unit entered into agreements for acquisition of entire equity interest of Sichuan Ganghong Enterprise Management
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 1, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Baoxin Auto Group says unit entered into agreements for acquisition of entire equity interest of Sichuan Ganghong Enterprise Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Baoxin Auto Group Ltd

* Company entered into agreements for proposed acquisition of entire equity interest of sichuan ganghong enterprise management

* Beijing yan bao auto service co. Entered into a sale and purchase agreement (a with sichuan ganghong investment holdings group

* Beijing yan bao has agreed to acquire, and ganghong investment has agreed to sell, 51% of equity interest of ganghong enterprise management

* Aggregate consideration payable by company and beijing yan bao under acquisition agreements shall be no more than rmb520 million

* Company and beijing yan bao entered into second agreement with itochu corporation and itochu china

* Company has agreed to acquire, and itochu corporation has agreed to sell, 25% of equity interest of ganghong enterprise management

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

