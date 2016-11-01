FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ferro Corp says it acquired Electro-Science Laboratories for $75 mln
November 1, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ferro Corp says it acquired Electro-Science Laboratories for $75 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp -

* Ferro corp - acquired electro-science laboratories inc; ferro paid $75 million for deal

* Ferro corp - ferro expects synergies in excess of $10 million, with $6 million realized within the first three years of operation

* Ferro corp - expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in year one

* Ferro corp - full-year 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be $9.2 million, suggesting a transaction multiple, excluding synergies, of 8.2x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

